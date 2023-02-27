Axa S.A. Purchases 12,300 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,663,000 after acquiring an additional 610,565 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

NYSE OUT opened at $17.09 on Monday. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

