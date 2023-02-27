Axa S.A. Purchases 26,190 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,045 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 39.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,894,000 after buying an additional 1,614,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 54.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,678,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,729,000 after buying an additional 941,135 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $69.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $65.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.