Axa S.A. Purchases New Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $49.54 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71.

A number of research firms have commented on HALO. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,686,344.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,686,344.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,246 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

