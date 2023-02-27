Axa S.A. Purchases Shares of 24,200 WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCC. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth $17,532,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth $5,088,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 29.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 16.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 16.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $163.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.25. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $172.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.18.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WCC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

In other news, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $10,696,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,923 shares in the company, valued at $68,258,702.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $10,696,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,923 shares in the company, valued at $68,258,702.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $1,736,446.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,075,148.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

