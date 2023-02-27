Axa S.A. Raises Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at about $5,444,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 378.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at about $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $564.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $508.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.03 and a twelve month high of $656.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.