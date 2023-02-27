Axa S.A. Reduces Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $12.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -352.93%.

SBRA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

