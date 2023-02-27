Axa S.A. Sells 1,200 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REZI. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 48.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,477,000 after acquiring an additional 474,448 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 13.6% during the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 3,023,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,625,000 after acquiring an additional 361,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,600,000 after acquiring an additional 326,608 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,114,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,160,000 after acquiring an additional 195,971 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REZI. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Imperial Capital downgraded Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

NYSE:REZI opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.96. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

