Axa S.A. Sells 264 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $474.59 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $506.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $466.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

