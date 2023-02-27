Axa S.A. Sells 5,559 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,926,000 after purchasing an additional 231,402 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $64,273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 110.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,428,000 after purchasing an additional 97,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DPZ. Cowen dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $297.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.42. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.00 and a 52-week high of $448.99.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

