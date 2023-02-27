Axa S.A. Sells 60,157 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,157 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Trex by 110.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Trex by 19.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Trex by 442.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $50.15 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $92.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average is $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.35.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

