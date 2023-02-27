Axa S.A. Takes $2.24 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,587,000 after acquiring an additional 608,222 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Sysco by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,654 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,129,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,509,000 after purchasing an additional 191,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Sysco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,496,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,209,000 after purchasing an additional 134,402 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Down 0.9 %

SYY stock opened at $75.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.07. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

