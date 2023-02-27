Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Axonics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $381,209.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,059.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axonics Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXNX. TheStreet raised shares of Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Axonics stock opened at $57.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 0.40. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.06.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

