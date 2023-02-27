Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases 27,022 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,737.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,022 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Trading Down 1.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $89.35 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average of $99.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

