Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Buys 1,083,963 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,903.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,140,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083,963 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.5% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $109,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $89.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

