BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,494 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 994.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.13) to GBX 2,900 ($34.92) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.49) to GBX 2,300 ($27.70) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $60.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.88. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

