Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,904.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,863.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,966.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,818,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $89.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average of $99.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

