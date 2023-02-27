BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $53.75 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,594.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 559,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 526,075 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,245.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,924.7% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $89.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.