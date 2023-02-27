BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,594.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 559,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,075 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,985.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 264,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,417,000 after acquiring an additional 251,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,832.8% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 121,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 115,464 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,737.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,678.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,012.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 181,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 172,463 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.9 %

GOOG opened at $89.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.03. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

