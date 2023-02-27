BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,601 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.9% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Louis C. Grassi acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $39,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,025.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $248,583.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,213,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,938,388.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis C. Grassi purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $39,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,025.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,169. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRT Apartments Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

BRT stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $415.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

