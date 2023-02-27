Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 388.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,681 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,232,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,078,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,207,000 after purchasing an additional 67,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after purchasing an additional 63,399 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Insider Activity at Bruker

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at $790,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bruker Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $69.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average is $63.76. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.68 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.