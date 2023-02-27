Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter worth $335,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 8.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cable One by 175.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Cable One by 56.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of CABO stock opened at $690.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $754.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $850.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,576.49.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $850.00 to $680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,159.17.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.