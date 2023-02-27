Cadence Bank Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cadence Bank bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,118.6% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,904.1% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 3,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 174,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 165,990 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,895.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,833,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,904.7% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ GOOG opened at $89.35 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average of $99.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
