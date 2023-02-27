Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 34,200 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 328.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,061.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $50.27 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $71.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,799,514.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,034 shares in the company, valued at $62,799,514.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,812 shares of company stock valued at $739,033. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

