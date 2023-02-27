Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,282,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.77, for a total transaction of $1,974,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.63, for a total transaction of $1,527,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,267,768.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.77, for a total transaction of $1,974,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,420 shares of company stock valued at $52,271,649. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

UTHR stock opened at $249.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.92 and a 200 day moving average of $245.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Further Reading

