Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 24,800 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 250.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 12,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ryder System by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Ryder System by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Ryder System by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ryder System by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R opened at $96.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $102.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on R. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

Further Reading

