Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $59.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.40.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SSNC. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

