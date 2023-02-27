Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Autoliv by 75.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $862,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Autoliv Price Performance

Autoliv Announces Dividend

ALV opened at $91.37 on Monday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average of $80.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Autoliv news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,993.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,360 shares of company stock worth $123,008. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

Further Reading

