Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,321 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS opened at $245.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $160.29 and a 12 month high of $248.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,747 shares of company stock worth $10,343,608. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

