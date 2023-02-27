Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,236 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $148.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.24 and a 200 day moving average of $147.44.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

