Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 4,985.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,008,000 after acquiring an additional 362,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,821,000 after acquiring an additional 648,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.91.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $73.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

