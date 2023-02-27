Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 53,606 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53,606 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Target were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.4% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.4% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.7% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Shares of TGT opened at $166.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.21. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

