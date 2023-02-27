Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter worth about $362,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Century Communities by 42.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 17.4% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 220,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 32,663 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 15.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 127,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 153.3% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 114,200 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $189,926.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $59.51 on Monday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $67.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.32. Century Communities had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CCS. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

See Also

