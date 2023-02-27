ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 123.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 34.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,655 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 27.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 846,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the third quarter valued at $391,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,059. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ChampionX Trading Up 2.5 %

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $30.87 on Monday. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.58.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

