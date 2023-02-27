Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $42.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.45.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $43.29.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 21.98%. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 130.12%.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $403,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after buying an additional 107,399 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,468,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,372,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,479,000 after buying an additional 180,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,337,000 after buying an additional 62,564 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

