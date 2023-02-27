Clarity Financial LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,118.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,940 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,245.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,924.7% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.9 %

GOOG opened at $89.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

