Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,032 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 680,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 264,818 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 229,447 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 473,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 220,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

CHRS opened at $6.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.88. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $14.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

