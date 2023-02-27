Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $10,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Comerica by 38.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Comerica by 125.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

CMA opened at $70.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $97.52.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

