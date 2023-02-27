Concord Wealth Partners Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,963.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,749 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Security LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,594.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 559,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,754,000 after acquiring an additional 526,075 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,985.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 264,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,417,000 after acquiring an additional 251,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,832.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 121,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 115,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,737.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $89.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average of $99.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.