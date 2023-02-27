Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 17,749 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,963.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,749 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.9 %

GOOG stock opened at $89.35 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average of $99.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

