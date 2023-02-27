Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires 887,600 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,197.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 928,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 887,600 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.4% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $89,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,737,521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,045,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,863.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682,616 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,966.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,818,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101,177 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $89.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

