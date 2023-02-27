CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CorVel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel Price Performance

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $184.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.36. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $192.13. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter.

In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $308,846.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,179.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $308,846.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,179.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $340,899.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,654.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,122. Company insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.