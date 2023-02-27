Cowen Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $260.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. HSBC assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a reduce rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $232.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.42. The company has a market cap of $579.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.83, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

