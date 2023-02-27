Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $126.41 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

