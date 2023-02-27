Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,407 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Avient were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 99.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avient by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,004,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Avient by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,653,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,112,000 after purchasing an additional 153,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNT opened at $42.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.55. Avient Co. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $54.77.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.04 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Avient’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

