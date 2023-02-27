Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 492.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Brunswick by 36.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter worth $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Brunswick by 200.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.23.

Brunswick stock opened at $87.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $98.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average is $75.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

