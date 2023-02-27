Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FND. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $91.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.82. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $104.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.