Credit Suisse AG Has $5.61 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 339,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,918 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 99,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,399,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 287,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 318.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Liberty Global by 520.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 148,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.61. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Global Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.