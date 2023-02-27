Credit Suisse AG Has $5.61 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 339,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,918 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 99,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 25.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,399,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after buying an additional 287,400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Liberty Global by 318.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 520.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 148,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

About Liberty Global

Shares of LBTYK opened at $21.23 on Monday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

