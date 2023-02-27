Credit Suisse AG Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 66,329 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 5.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERF shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

