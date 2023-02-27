Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAR. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 246.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $218.21 on Monday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $327.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.75.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 27.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $3,783,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 485,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,863,789.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 485,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,863,789.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,337 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,094. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

